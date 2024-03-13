New Orleans North Music Festival to Take Place at Joliet Slammers Stadium

All Things NOLA to Take Over the Home of the Joliet Slammers on Friday, August 16

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry announced today that the New Orleans North Music Festival presented by Harrah’s Joliet will take over a new downtown Joliet location in 2024! On Friday, August 16, all things NOLA will descend upon the Joliet Slammers Stadium located at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Dr.

The event will continue to pay homage to New Orleans culture, presenting the ultimate opportunity for locals to travel to the infamous and eclectic city without stepping foot on a plane. Event attendees will be treated to the sights, sounds, and smells of the French Quarter as they walk through the gates of Joliet Slammers Stadium and leave the world around them behind.

“Following the success of New Orleans North over the last 13 years, we are ecstatic to recreate this iconic event within the confines of the Joliet Slammers Stadium,” said Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Jen Howard. “The blend of a picturesque downtown Joliet location with electrifying NOLA flare is the perfect formula for an ultimate summer festival.”

“When the Joliet Chamber presented us with this unique opportunity to host New Orleans North, it was a no brainer — we wanted to be involved. It has already been an exciting start to the year, and being able to be a part of hosting such a wonderful event in the community only makes it that much better. Laissez les bons temps rouler!”

To purchase tickets to the New Orleans North Music Festival presented by Harrah’s Joliet visit the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry online at www.NewOrleansNorthJoliet.com or call 815-727-5371, visit the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry office or attend the day of the event. Tickets are $10 in advance. Pricing will increase to $20 per ticket 24-hours prior to the gates opening and entry will be $20 at the gate.

