New Owners For Syl’s Restaurant In Rockdale

Sep 5, 2019 @ 11:35am
Syl's Restaurant in Rockdale, IL

A family owned restaurant in Rockdale is changing ownership. As of this week, Syl’s restaurant will be run by Don “Duke” Williams and his wife Maura. Since 1946 Bob Pekol has proudly served the community for over 70 years. The full service restaurant includes, steaks, pork chops, seafood and chicken.

Duke has most recently run the Joliet County Club and Renaissance Center in downtown Joliet. He’s had a catering business in the area for over 25 years.

