New Payment Options For Will County Property Tax Owners

For the first time, Will County property owners will have the ability to pay their property taxes as a monthly installment. Will County has adopted a new property tax system that allows homeowners to escrow taxes without a bank. Even if you don’t have a mortgage you can schedule monthly payments to pay your property taxes. Will County Treasurer Steve Weber says the county has selected GovTech Services to process credit and debit card payments using secure internet, pay-by-phone and in-person transactions.

Recurring payments, like an escrow, allows property owners to take control of how much they pay and how often. The new system will begin in May 2019, property owners can schedule periodic payments in an amount they choose, even if the amount does not completely pay their tax bill. Also beginning in May of next year you can pay your property taxes using Apple Pay and Android Pay on your cell phones.