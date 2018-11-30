New Plan Could Change Illinois High School Football
By Evan Bredeson
|
Nov 30, 2018 @ 4:15 PM
Joliet Catholic Academy's Joe Benson (5) squeezes the ball by Morris' Brandon Valentine in the second quarter of the IHSA Class 5A championship game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2004, at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas)

High schools across Illinois will start voting next week on a plan that could drastically change high school football. The Illinois High School Association, which oversees high school sports in the state, is asking schools to vote on a proposal to eliminate football conferences and move to districts. The idea is to balance the competition between schools based on their size and where they are in the state. The change would also tweak how teams are chosen for the playoffs, but would not cut the number of teams or the number of football classes.

