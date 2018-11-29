New Plan Would Declare Route 66 Historic Trail

Illinois’ Route 66 Association says it welcomes any help there is to retain and remember Route 66. Two U.S. senators, Tom Udall from New Mexico and Jim Inhofe from Oklahoma, have a proposal to declare Route 66 a National Historic Trail. Debbie Bates with the Route 66 Association says that’s a great idea. Bates says the mother road is important to a lot of small towns in Illinois and across the country. She says any designation that brings more attention to the road is a good thing.