New Plan Would Declare Route 66 Historic Trail
By Evan Bredeson
|
Nov 29, 2018 @ 2:35 PM

Illinois’ Route 66 Association says it welcomes any help there is to retain and remember Route 66. Two U.S. senators, Tom Udall from New Mexico and Jim Inhofe from Oklahoma, have a proposal to declare Route 66 a National Historic Trail. Debbie Bates with the Route 66 Association says that’s a great idea. Bates says the mother road is important to a lot of small towns in Illinois and across the country. She says any designation that brings more attention to the road is a good thing.

