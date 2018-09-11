New Playground Unveiled at Taft Elementary School
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 11, 2018 @ 3:07 PM
(Front row, from left to right) Taft Elementary School students Savannah Draper, Serenity Creal, Rico Castillo, Gabriel Camacho, DeAndre Chandler, Jessica Etheridge, Alexis Dorgan, and Lilian Connor joined Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors, District 86 administrators, Joliet Park District commissioners and officials, and Joliet Park Foundation members at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Joliet Public Schools District 86 in partnership with the Joliet Park District and Joliet Park Foundation officially opened a new playground at Taft Elementary School located at 1125 Oregon Avenue in Joliet. Taft Elementary is the fifth District 86 school to receive a new playground in the last five years as part of the “5 Parks. 1 Goal” Campaign. New playgrounds were already installed at Marycrest Early Childhood Center, Farragut Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, and Carl Sandburg Elementary Schools. The new playground is named after retired Taft Elementary School Principal Alan Skwarczynski who also attending the event.  

