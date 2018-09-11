New Playground Unveiled at Taft Elementary School

Joliet Public Schools District 86 in partnership with the Joliet Park District and Joliet Park Foundation officially opened a new playground at Taft Elementary School located at 1125 Oregon Avenue in Joliet. Taft Elementary is the fifth District 86 school to receive a new playground in the last five years as part of the “5 Parks. 1 Goal” Campaign. New playgrounds were already installed at Marycrest Early Childhood Center, Farragut Elementary, Thomas Jefferson Elementary, and Carl Sandburg Elementary Schools. The new playground is named after retired Taft Elementary School Principal Alan Skwarczynski who also attending the event.