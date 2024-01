New Channahon Police Chief Adam Bogart was sworn in Tuesday night

Adam Bogart will take over today as Police Chief in Channahon. He replaces Chief Shane Casey. Casey retires after 28 years of service.

An open house in Chief Casey’s honor will be held this afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Channahon Village Hall at 24555 S. Navajo Drive in Channahon.

Chief Bogart was sworn in as the new chief on Tuesday night.