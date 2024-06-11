New poll: 95% of Will County voters think it’s important for local candidates to have a plan to address property taxes

Majority of voters oppose Will County Forest Preserve bond issuance

Will County Board and Will County Forest Preserve members Mark V. Revis (R-Plainfield) and Raquel Mitchell (R-Bolingbrook) are releasing the results of a poll conducted by M3 Strategies. The poll finds that 95% of Will County voters think it’s at least ‘somewhat important’ for local candidates to have a plan to address property taxes. Additionally the poll finds that the majority of voters oppose a new Will County Forest Preserve Bond issuance.

Revis said, “After hearing from many residents about the recent increases to their property tax bills, I knew I couldn’t just do the same old thing. I was proud to rally the voices of nearly 150 residents in opposition at our public hearing, and again through this poll.” He continued, “Eggs, milk, and bread are more expensive than they have ever been because of continual increases in spending from federal, state, and local governments – exactly what the Will County Forest Preserve is planning through this bond issuance. Property taxes are out of control, residents feel it too, and the solution is to oppose the $50 million dollar bond proposal from the Will County Forest Preserve and bring residents real property tax relief.”

Additionally the poll finds that Cost of Living/Inflation is the most pressing issue at 31%.

Raquel Mitchell (R-Bolingbrook) amplified the concerns of residents: “We hear repeatedly from constituents: ‘My property taxes are too high. The price of everything besides our paychecks seems to be going up’. Opposing this bond is an opportunity to show we are the bellwether for good governance” she concluded.

The two are encouraging residents to voice their opposition to this out of control spending through a public comment sent to the Will County Forest Preserve Board of Commissioners via [email protected].

Comments should be sent in advance of the 9AM meeting on June 13th, 2024 at 302 N. Chicago St. Joliet, Illinois and include that they are opposed to the issuance of general obligation limited tax bonds.

The full polling results can be found here.

Press release Mark V. Revis (R-Plainfield) and Raquel Mitchell (R-Bolingbrook)