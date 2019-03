A new poll shows Lori Lightfoot with a big lead over Toni Preckwinkle in the Chicago mayor’s race. A survey done last week by Stand for Children Illinois asked 400 likely Chicago voters who they would vote for if the election was held that day. Fifty-eight percent of respondents chose Lightfoot and 30 percent picked Preckwinkle. Both candidates will face off in a April 2nd runoff election.