New Poll Shows Lori Lightfoot In The Lead In Race For Mayor

February 6, 2023 1:32PM CST
(AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

A new poll shows that 22-percent of Chicago voters are undecided in the upcoming mayor’s election.  A group called 1983 Labs says their survey shows incumbent Lori Lightfoot with 16-percent of the vote, while Willie Wilson has 14-percent, and Paul Vallas with ten-percent.  Other challengers in the poll lined up in this order Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia, Alderman Sophia King, state legislator Kam Buckner, and activist Ja Mal Green. The election is set for February 28th.

