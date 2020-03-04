      Weather Alert

New Poll Shows Support For Progressive Income Tax In Illinois

Mar 4, 2020 @ 1:10pm
A new poll shows many voters in Illinois want to raise taxes on people who make more. The latest poll from the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute says 65-percent of people asked support a progressive income tax. Just 31-percent of people oppose the idea. Those numbers are similar to the same poll from last year. Illinois’ governor is pushing for a progressive income tax as a way to bring more money into state government. Voters will have to approve the idea in November.

