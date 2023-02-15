New Poll: Ukraine Aid Support Softens In The U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Support among the American public for providing Ukraine weaponry and direct economic assistance has softened as the Russian invasion nears a grim one-year milestone.

That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

It has 48% saying they favor the U.S. providing weapons to Ukraine, with 29% opposed and 22% saying they’re neither in favor nor opposed.

In May 2022, less than three months into the war, 60% said they were in favor of sending weapons.

The signs of diminished support for Ukraine come as President Joe Biden is set to travel to Poland next week to mark the war’s first anniversary.