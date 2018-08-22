New Position at Troy 30-C Designed to Enhance School-Family Connections

A new position at Troy Community School District 30-C was created for this school year and filled by the school board over the summer. Marc Solodky will serve the students of Troy schools as Coordinator of Student and Family Services. “I’m really looking forward to working with our students and families and giving them that additional support and guidance outside what our teachers and social workers already provide,” Solodky said. “What impressed us most about Marc was his sincerity and compassion,” Troy Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl said. “He cares about making a difference in a student’s life and in his or her family’s life. These traits are innate with Marc, and he acts them out daily.” Anne Gmazel, Troy Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, said the position was created as a liaison between the schools and their students and families. “Marc will foster partnerships between home and school for all of our families,” Gmazel said. “He will support our instructional program by providing services and information about programs that are available to families that may need them.” Solodky will also serve the district’s homeless students and other students and their families, helping them get what they need to ensure school attendance. He will also present information to staff and families regarding absenteeism, mental health awareness and other topics. “Marc comes from a school counselor background and has a lot of experience working with students and coordinating programs such as this one,” Gmazel said. “He will be able to give that continued follow-up support for students and their families throughout the year to make sure they get what they need to support the students’ education.” Solodky was previously a school counselor at Urbana School District 116 and a sixth grade social studies at Elmhurst School District 205.