New Procedures to Purchase Joliet Central Boys Home Basketball Tickets
By Monica DeSantis
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 4:56 AM
Joliet Central High School

This year there are new procedures to purchase Joliet Central Boys Basketball tickets when Varsity games are at home. If a Varsity game is taking place at home, all basketball games for that night will be cashless or presale, and must follow the procedures below.

Joliet Central High School will require the purchase of entry tickets online or in advance for a select list of Boys Basketball games, and no cash payments will be accepted at the gate for these games. The dates below pertain to all levels of basketball games, including freshman, sophomore, and varsity.

Information regarding all new procedures, purchasing tickets online, purchasing tickets with cash in advance, pricing, and more can be found here: Joliet Central Boys Basketball Ticket Procedures

