      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

New Quiet Zone for Union Pacific Railway Near Southeast Joliet

Dec 28, 2020 @ 1:26pm
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Beginning  Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 12:01 p.m.., a new 24 hour quiet zone will be implemented on the Union Pacific Railroad in the southeast area of Joliet. This quiet zone will include the at-grade rail crossings at Laraway Rd., Schweitzer Rd., and Millsdale Rd. near the Centerpoint intermodal logistic center on the Union Pacific Railroad.

A quiet zone is one or more consecutive at-grade rail-highway crossings where the sounding of locomotive horns is prohibited (except under hazardous conditions). A quiet zone can be established at rail-highway crossings if the crossing is deemed safe enough to qualify, or by implementing safety measures that make the crossing safe enough according to qualifications set by the U.S. Department of Transportation.  Safety measures that were completed include four quadrant gate systems at all the at-grade crossings within the Quiet Zone to allow the area to qualify as a Quiet Zone.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Update: Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force Confirms Joliet Police Shooting Fatal
Joliet Business Owner Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting of Father in Arizona
Joliet Man Arrested After Police Allegedly Find Weapon and Cocaine in Vehicle
WJOL To Broadcast Funeral Of Will County Deputy Correctional Officer