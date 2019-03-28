New REAL ID Introduced In Illinois

Passports - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. passports lie on a table in Dallas. A grace period for U.S. states to make their driver’s licenses compliant with new REAL ID standards for domestic flights is set to expire Jan. 22, 2018, but 23 states have been granted extensions and the other 27 states plus Washington D.C. are already compliant with the new rules. Passports of course remain acceptable ID for domestic and international air travel. (AP Photo/Benny Snyder, File)