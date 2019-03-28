New REAL ID Introduced In Illinois
By Monica DeSantis
Mar 28, 2019 @ 6:47 AM
Passports - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. passports lie on a table in Dallas. A grace period for U.S. states to make their driver’s licenses compliant with new REAL ID standards for domestic flights is set to expire Jan. 22, 2018, but 23 states have been granted extensions and the other 27 states plus Washington D.C. are already compliant with the new rules. Passports of course remain acceptable ID for domestic and international air travel. (AP Photo/Benny Snyder, File)

A new type of driver’s license or ID card is available in Illinois. The REAL ID was introduced by the Illinois Secretary of State yesterday in Springfield. The new ID meets federal guidelines allowing the holder to board airplanes for U.S. travel or to enter secure federal facilities. Passengers must have either the REAL ID or a passport to fly starting in October 2020.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
