New Residential Development Coming to Corner of Weber Road & 135th Street

The land at the southeast corner of Weber Road and 135th Street will soon be transformed into the newest Romeoville neighborhood and be shared by young and old alike. The plan calls for a senior living center and Class A garden style apartments. Buildings will use color and quality finishes in a contemporary architectural style with post-modern influences: flat roofs, varying parapet heights, arched entrances, and black window frames. The structures will be anchored by limestone and different colored masonry. There will be a host of amenities in this development, including three ponds, a 7,500 square foot clubhouse, outdoor pool, dog park, five butterfly gardens, plenty of native plants, and infrastructure for electric charging stations.

The Rose Senior Living Community will be divided into 80 independent living, 70 assisted living, and 30 memory care apartments. Independent living units will be one or two bedrooms and have full kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, full-sized washers and dryers, and generous closet space. Assisted living units range from studio to two bedrooms and include a kitchenette with premium finishes. Memory care units include studio and one bedroom options with private bathrooms and three meals a day plus snacks. The facility will be run by a staff of about 100 and provide 24-hour assistance as necessary. The three residential types will surround common areas including a dining hall, movie theater, café, fitness center, pub, hair salon and spa, and a guest area for visitors.

The Class A garden style apartments will be available in one, two, and three bedroom options and rents are estimated to range from $1,800 – $2,400 per month. They will feature stylish kitchens with solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances (including built in microwave), undermount sinks with gooseneck faucets, and a coordinating backsplash. They will have luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the main living areas and bathrooms, with plush carpeting in the bedrooms. Smart home solutions include an app based smart thermostat and lock as well as USB/USBC outlets. The previously mentioned clubhouse will be centralized among the apartment buildings and contain a lounge, fitness area, shared office space, and a dog spa. In addition to the outdoor pool, there will also be bocce ball courts, a sundeck, cabanas, and outdoor fireplaces. Dispersed throughout the grounds will be pocket parks nestled between living clusters. Each park will vary slightly, but will include sitting areas, outdoor grilling spaces, and architectural features or sculptures.