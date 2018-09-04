New Restaurant/Bar Opening To Replace Traditions

A new restaurant will be opening soon to take the place of Traditions at Inwood Athletic Club. A Minooka restaurant called Dock Rotz won the new contract with the Joliet Park District. The restaurant/bar is owned by Rick Trafton and Dave Bemish. On their website, they describe their restaurant as providing, “great home cooked meals, fantastic specialty drinks, and the best selection of craft beers in the area. We offer a comfortable atmosphere where family and friends can gather. We also have large flat screen TVs to watch all your favorite games.”

Traditions closed after ten years on July 22nd of this year. The restaurant will be called The Dock Bar and Grill at Inwood and could be open for business next month.