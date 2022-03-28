      Weather Alert

New Sports Added At Joliet Jr. College

Mar 28, 2022 @ 10:10am
JJC Sports

Joliet Junior College Athletics is announcing the addition of eight new sports to grow opportunities for student-athletes and investments in the campus community. JJC athletic director and head baseball coach Gregg Braun says currently the college has 12 sports and will now have a total of 20 sports to be offered by 2024.

New Sports added include:

Men’s bowling
Women’s bowling
Men’s golf
Women’s golf
Men’s track and field
Women’s track and field
Men’s volleyball
Competitive cheerleading

Braun says this a great opportunity for in-district students to not only continue their educational journey but continue to play the sports they love to play.

Popular Posts
Fugitive Arrested Following Playdate Rape In New Lenox
Illinois Senate Approves COVID Relief Funding Bill
Female Driver Hits Parked Motorcycle In Joliet Parking Lot Leads To Fatal Hit & Run
Pritzker sounds alarm over new variant
Ukrainian Supply Drop Off in Lockport This Week
Connect With Us Listen To Us On