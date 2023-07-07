New State Law To Require Water Bottle Filling Stations In Public Buildings
July 7, 2023 1:49PM CDT
Public buildings across Illinois will soon be required to have water bottle filling stations. The legislation takes effect January 1st after passing in both the state House and Senate. Buildings with an occupancy of over 100 people or that are five-thousand square-feet or larger will be required to make the change. This comes in addition to an existing state law that requires water fountains in public buildings.