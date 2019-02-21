New Taxes, More Spending At Center Of Pritzker’s Budget

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is looking to tax everything from marijuana to plastic bags to pay for a new budget that he says will spend more money. The governor introduced his first spending plan yesterday. His budget would spend nearly 39-billion dollars. But, it wouldn’t close Illinois three-point-two-billion-dollar deficit, nor will it pay off the state’s 15-billion-dollars in unpaid bills. Pritzker’s plan relies on marijuana taxes, a new cigarette tax and a brand new statewide tax on plastic bags.