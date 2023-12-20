New Traffic Pattern Coming To I-55 Southbound in Bolingbrook

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that as part of the ongoing reconstruction of the Interstate 55 bridge over Illinois 53, in Bolingbrook, a stage change is scheduled to take place beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Dec. 20.

To facilitate the stage change, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, lane closures are scheduled to take place on outbound I-55 approaching Illinois 53. The ramps will not be impacted and at least one outbound lane will remain open at all times. The lanes that were closed overnight will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday, when a new traffic pattern will be in place.

In the new configuration, the current crossover in the left lane will be eliminated and all outbound lanes on the new outbound bridge. Work on the new median wall will continue through the winter, with final lane configurations installed in the spring.

The public should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The $17.7 million project consists of replacing the existing I-55 bridges over Illinois 53 and Joliet Road with new wider structures, new deck overlays and approaches, resurfacing and new lighting. Work at I-55 over Illinois 53 is expected to be completed in early 2024. The bridge replacements for I-55 over Joliet Road are anticipated to begin early next year and completed late 2024.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.