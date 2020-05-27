New Troy Craughwell Elementary School Principal Named
The Troy Community School District 30-C school board has named current Troy Middle School Assistant Principal Margaret Lopez as the new principal of Troy Craughwell Elementary School. The position will begin July 1. Lopez replaces current Craughwell Principal Kathy Barker, who is retiring.
Troy School District 30-C School Board President Mark Griglione said the board is looking forward to having Lopez in her new role.
“Taking Kathy Barker’s place as Troy Craughwell principal will be Maggie Lopez,” Griglione said. “Maggie has been an assistant principal at Troy Middle School at our Theodore Street campus. We look forward to working with her in her new role as principal of Craughwell. We wish both of them all the best.”
“We are excited that our own Maggie Lopez has decided to step into the role of principal at Craughwell Elementary,” Troy Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl said. “Mrs. Lopez’s working knowledge of our district will clearly translate into her new role. Maggie’s compassion, drive, and sense of humor will fit well into the Craughwell environment. We are confident that the Craughwell community will embrace Mrs. Lopez, and she will embrace them. Together, they will take Craughwell to the next level of excellence.”
Lopez has been assistant principal at TMS since August 2015. Prior to that appointment, she taught science at Lukancic Middle School in Romeoville.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue leading in the Troy School District,” Lopez said. “I will miss Troy Middle School students, staff and families, but I am honored to be offered this new position. Mrs. Barker is a wonderful administrator, and I am so proud to be welcomed into the Craughwell family. We are working together to make the transition smooth and continue to build on the successes of Troy Craughwell.”