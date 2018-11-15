The new Will County Board Speaker will make history. For the first time a woman will be the majority Speaker. Will County Board member Denise Winfrey (D-8th District Joliet) will be the Board Speaker. On Election night, November 6th, the democrats were able to shift the balance of power on the board, picking up four seats, shifting the majority in the democrats favor 14 to 12.

According to Nick Reiher from the Farmers Weekly, the County Board Democrats’ special Caucus meeting on November 13th, former Speaker Herb Brooks from District 8, pulled his name for the top post. He nominated Winfrey. There were no objections and no other name was put forth. The new board will be sworn in on December 3rd.