New York AG Says She’ll Seize Former President Trump’s Property If He Can’t Pay $454 Million Civil Fraud Debt

February 22, 2024 11:52AM CST
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump could be at risk of losing some of his prized properties if he can’t pay his staggering New York civil fraud penalty.

With interest, he owes the state nearly $454 million — and the amount is going up by $87,502 each day until he pays.

New York Attorney General Letitia James told ABC News on Tuesday that she will seek to seize some of the former president’s assets if he’s unable to cover the bill from Judge Arthur Engoron’s Feb. 16 ruling in her lawsuit against Trump, his company and top executives.

