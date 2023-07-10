New York Based Realty Group Buys Louis Joliet Mall

The Louis Joliet Mall has been bought by Namdar Realty Group for $31 million last month. According to the “The Real Deal” real estate news, the struggling mall was bought by the New York-based group that specializes in turning around struggling malls.

Built in 1978 the mall has 940,000 square feet and has dwindled flagship stores from four to two. Only Macy’s and JCPenney remain after Sears closed in 2019 and Carson’s went of business.