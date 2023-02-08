New Zealand Police Find 3.5 Tons Of Cocaine In Pacific Ocean

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – New Zealand police have found more than 3 tons of cocaine floating in a remote part of the Pacific Ocean after it was dropped there by an international drug-smuggling syndicate.

Police said Wednesday that while they had yet to make any arrests, they had dealt a financial blow to everyone from the South American producers of the drugs through to the distributors in what was the nation’s largest-ever drug seizure.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the cocaine had been dropped at a floating transit point in 81 bales before it was intercepted by the navy.