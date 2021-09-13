      Weather Alert

Newcomer To Governor’s Race Says Fresh Ideas Needed, Provokes Criticism

Sep 13, 2021 @ 12:49pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

GOP newcomer to the Illinois governor’s race Jesse Sullivan is drawing criticism as he says he brings fresh ideas. The 37-year-old venture capitalist and former Department of Defense civilian counter-insurgency operative moved to Illinois from California five years ago and has raised over eleven-million in campaign contributions. One major donor is Silicon Valley billionaire Chris Larsen. Self-proclaimed front-runner Senator Darren Bailey says Sullivan is trying to impose San Francisco values in Illinois without understanding what’s needed in the state.

