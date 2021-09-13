Newcomer To Governor’s Race Says Fresh Ideas Needed, Provokes Criticism

GOP newcomer to the Illinois governor’s race Jesse Sullivan is drawing criticism as he says he brings fresh ideas. The 37-year-old venture capitalist and former Department of Defense civilian counter-insurgency operative moved to Illinois from California five years ago and has raised over eleven-million in campaign contributions. One major donor is Silicon Valley billionaire Chris Larsen. Self-proclaimed front-runner Senator Darren Bailey says Sullivan is trying to impose San Francisco values in Illinois without understanding what’s needed in the state.