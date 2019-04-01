News Conference Called Following Search Efforts In Shorewood At 10 a.m.

Authorities are keeping reporters and the public away as the search for two missing people in the DuPage River in Shorewood continues. WJOL has learned the search effort is now being characterized as a recovery mission. Two people, a male and female reportedly in their 20’s, that were reported in the water are presumed dead.

The Will County Forest Preserve along with Troy Fire Protection District will be conducting a press conference today, Monday April 1st at 10am at Troy Fire Protection District 1, located at 700 Cottage St. Shorewood, IL 60404.

–original story below–

First Responders were searching the DuPage River on Sunday after two people were reported missing in the water. It was just after 6:00 p.m. that two people were reported to have gone missing in the river near the intersection of Route 59 and Jefferson Street at the nearby Hammel Woods location. Multiple agencies responded to the scene with police, fire, ambulance and water rescue crews. Reports state that a man and woman were both said to be in the water before disappearing from sight.

Shorewood Police have announced that will be conducting an “operation” on Monday. Regional fire and police agencies will conducting recovery operation along the DuPage River all day on Monday, April 1st, in the area of Route 59 and Jefferson Street. Area roadways will be congested with emergency vehicles and rescue apparatus. You are asked to plan ahead and slow down for emergency vehicles.