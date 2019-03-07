News Updates from the Forest Preserve District of Will County

Bald eagles have been hanging out at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Rock Run Rookery Preserve in Joliet this winter, so eagle-watchers have had a great place to view and photograph their favorite bird species close to home. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Chad Merda)

Barb Parisi’s Happy Place: The healing powers of McKinley Woods

Hiking and photographing birds at McKinley Woods preserve in Channahon helped Barb Parisi heal the scar left by the suicide of her father, a Vietnam veteran who suffered mental and physical health issues for many years. Parisi’s full story can be found at bit.ly/barbparisi.



It’s a bald eagle bonanza at Rock Run Rookery

While Starved Rock State Park in Utica is often a go-to spot for those fascinated by America’s bird, Rock Run Rookery Preserve has been providing more than a suitable alternative closer to home. The eagles regularly can be seen perched high atop the trees and visible from a number of spots within the preserve as they patiently scour the landscape looking for their next meal. For more information, visit bit.ly/rookeryeagles.



Improvements coming to Schneider’s Passage in Romeoville

Improvements are set to begin this spring at Schneider’s Passage, the trailhead for the Centennial/Veterans Memorial path in Romeoville. The project will increase the number of parking spots from six to 30 and replace a port-a-potty with a latrine. For all the details, visit bit.ly/trailheadwork.

Lake Renwick Heron Rookery closes for nesting season

Lake Renwick Heron Rookery in Plainfield will close March 1-August 15 for general access and visitors will be allowed only during bird-watching programs. If the preserve weren’t closed, the birds would be flushed by human visitors, which could have a negative impact on nest construction. For information on the preserve and the upcoming guided hikes, go to bit.ly/renwickcloses.

Police increase Special Olympics fundraising efforts in 2019

Forest Preserve District police will host a Special Olympics Plane Pull and participate in other Law Enforcement Torch Run activities in 2019 to benefit the global charity and its programs. Learn all about their volunteer efforts at bit.ly/forestpolice.

