News Updates from the Forest Preserve District of Will County
Commercial fishermen hold up some of the Asian carp caught during a demonstration on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Rock Run Rookery Preserve, which is a “hot spot” for monitoring Asian carp activity in the Illinois Waterway System. The demonstration was viewed by members of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Legislative Caucus. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Chad Merda)
Here are the latest headlines from the Forest Preserve District of Will County:
‘Don’t Be A Jerk’ campaign takes to the water for final installment
The Forest Preserve District has released its fourth and final video in its campaign to encourage positive behavior in the preserves. The latest release, “Don’t Be A Jerk: Fishing & Boating Edition” focuses on jerks out on the water. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/jerkfishingandboating.
Rock Run Rookery ‘hot spot’ serves as demonstration site for Asian carp harvest
A coalition of officials from Canada and several Midwestern states stopped at the Forest Preserve District’s Rock Run Rookery Preserve on Friday, Sept. 13, to learn more about efforts to prevent Asian carp from getting into the Great Lakes. Rock Run Rookery, a former quarry that is connected to the Des Plaines River, is one of the northernmost spots Asian carp have been detected in the Illinois Waterway System. To read more about the demonstration and the efforts by state and federal officials to prevent the invasive species from going farther north in the Illinois Waterway System, visit www.bit.ly/carpdemo.
‘Big Fish Contest’ participants reel in prizes for winning entries
The Forest Preserve District’s “Big Fish Contest” began June 1 and wrapped up Aug. 31. Prizes were awarded for the biggest fish in three categories. The winners were: Christian Luna, bass, 22.5 inches; Walter Mankiewicz, perch, 11.5 inch; and Dan Burklow, catfish, 29-inch. The grand prize winner drawn from all contest entries was Dwayne Dooley. For more information on the contest and the results, visit www.bit.ly/bigfishwinners.
End of the season price reduction on camping gear rentals
With fall in the air and the Columbus Day holiday right around the corner, it’s a perfect time to go camping. To make it even easier for you to plan an overnight tent excursion in one of the Forest Preserve District’s campgrounds, prices on camping rental equipment have been cut in half through the end of 2019. “It’s an end of the season sale and everything is 50 percent off,” said Jessica Prince, the Forest Preserve District’s education and outreach supervisor. For more information on the program and the reduced fees, visit www.bit.ly/rentalfeecut.