News Updates from the Forest Preserve District of Will County

This baby Blanding’s turtle, named M3, had a rough start in life after its mother was hit by a car in Morris and had to be euthanized. Five of the injured turtle’s eggs survived the accident, however, and three hatched in an incubator. M3 is now being cared for by the Forest Preserve District of Will County and it eventually will be released into the wild or kept for a breeding program. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff/Chad Merda)
Turtle hit by car in Morris lives on through hatchlings
One of 32 baby Blanding’s turtles now being housed and cared for by the Forest Preserve District of Will County as part of a turtle recovery program had a rough start in life when its mother was hit by a car in Morris. While the mother turtle did not survive, three of her eggs did and one hatchling, named M3, is being cared for by the Forest Preserve as part of a regional Blanding’s turtle recovery program. For more information on M3 and the program, visit http://bit.ly/turtleprogram.
Artists being sought for ‘Nature Takes Flight’ juried art show
The application process for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s spring 2020 juried art show is now open. January 31 is the deadline to apply. Art selected for the competition will be on public display from March 3-April 3 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. This year’s show has a “Nature Takes Flight” theme. To find out more about application process, visit http://bit.ly/2020artshow.
Wauponsee Glacial Trail section closed for bridge replacement work
A northern section of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Wauponsee Glacial Trail is closed for bridge replacement work. The bridge work will take place where the trail crosses Jackson Creek, just south of Delaney Road and east of Cherry Hill Road in Manhattan Township. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2020. For trail closure details, visit http://bit.ly/trailclosure.
‘Woods Walk’ challenge enters homestretch with new incentive
The Forest Preserve District of Will County has added a new incentive to its 2019 “Woods Walk” challenge. Hike all 10 trails by November 30 to be eligible for a $50 gift card drawing. Participants who complete seven of 10 trails receive a collector’s medal. To read more about this popular hiking challenge program, visit http://bit.ly/2019woodswalk.
