Next Bargaining Session August 1st For SJNA

July 26, 2023 9:47AM CDT
Still no contract agreement reached between St. Joe’s nurses and Ascension Health Services. There were two bargaining sessions this week in Joliet and some concessions were made. Nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center have been without a contract since July 19. A pre-authorization strike vote is occurring now through 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27th.

According to the SJNA bargaining team, the Ascension lawyers have begun talking about calling in a mediator but nurses still “believe that they can negotiate best with both sides talking across the table.”

The next negotiating session is set for Tuesday, August 1st.

