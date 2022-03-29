      Weather Alert

NFL Owners Approve Change To Overtime Rules In Playoffs

Mar 29, 2022 @ 2:02pm

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs.

Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and Eagles.

Beginning this season, if the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession.

In recent seasons, that touchdown would have ended the game.

Popular Posts
Fugitive Arrested Following Playdate Rape In New Lenox
Illinois Senate Approves COVID Relief Funding Bill
Crest Hill Woman Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run
Ukrainian Supply Drop Off in Lockport This Week
Joliet Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Hit-and-Run
Connect With Us Listen To Us On