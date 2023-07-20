NFL Owners Unanimously Approve Over $6 Billion Sale Of Washington Commanders

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — NFL owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris.

The deal is for a North American professional sports record of $6.05 billion.

A special league meeting was called to consider and vote on the agreement before the 2023 season begins.

The group also includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, Washington-area businessman Mitchell Rales and Harris’ co-76ers and Devils owner David Blitzer.

Snyder had owned his favorite boyhood team since 1999 and had long insisted amid mounting criticism and pressure he would never sell.