1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

NFL Owners Unanimously Approve Rule That Bans The Hip-Drop Tackle

March 25, 2024 2:38PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle.

NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent.

A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players.

NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries.

The NFL Players Association has opposed the rule.

Popular Posts

1

Body Found In Brandon Locks Identified
2

Body Found In Brandon Road Lock And Dam Monday Morning
3

Vehicle In Saturday's Hit And Run Located
4

Man Found Dead After Well Being Check In Bolingbrook
5

Gemini Giant Purchased By Joliet Historical Museum

Recent Posts