NFL Suspends 5 Players For Violating Gambling Policy

April 21, 2023 12:31PM CDT
(AP) – The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are suspended through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season.

Lions receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were each suspended six games for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games.

The Lions released Cephus and Moore.

