Nice Day Today … Warm And Windy Weekend

Apr 30, 2021 @ 5:49am
Today: Sunny, breezy and pleasantly cool, with a high near 62. Northwest winds to 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Windy and MUCH WARMER!  Sunny, with a high near 82.  Southwest winds to 40 mph!
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday: Mixture of clouds and sun with a chance for a few afternoon showers or t-storms with a high near 81. Breezy.
Monday: Showers likely. with a high near 71.
Tuesday: COOLER!  A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
