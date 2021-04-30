WJOL on Air
Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19
Local News
Nice Day Today … Warm And Windy Weekend
Apr 30, 2021 @ 5:49am
Today
: Sunny, breezy and pleasantly cool, with a high near 62. Northwest winds to 15 mph.
Tonight
: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday
: Windy and MUCH WARMER! Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest winds to 40 mph!
Saturday Night
: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Sunday
: Mixture of clouds and sun with a chance for a few afternoon showers or t-storms with a high near 81. Breezy.
Monday
: Showers likely. with a high near 71.
Tuesday
: COOLER! A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
