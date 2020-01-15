Nike Foundation Donates $5M For Athletic Facility at Obama Center
FILE - In this May 3, 2017, file photo, former President Barack Obama speaks near a rendering for the former president's lakefront presidential center at a community event on the Presidential Center at the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago. Obama's foundation collected contributions of more than $1 million from 11 firms and individuals in the first three months of 2019, records show. The Obama Foundation's donor list, which is updated quarterly, included the AT&T Foundation and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation on Monday, along with other family trusts and foundations. The list also included foreign investors like Malaysian businessman Tony Fernandes, who is chief executive of AirAsia, and Rumi Verjee, who is a member of the British House of Lords. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
The Nike Foundation is donating five-million-dollars to the Obama Foundation to help build an athletic and recreational facility at the proposed Obama Presidential Center. The center is expected to be a sprawling campus in Jackson Park. It will have buildings housing offices, meeting spaces for conferences and workshops, a public library branch and recreation areas. The Obama Foundation has received city approval for the center, but it is currently engaging in a federal review process that has to be completed before construction can begin.