1340 WJOL Logo

Nike Splits With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Fallout

November 4, 2022 9:09PM CDT
Share
Nike Splits With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Fallout

Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving.

The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well. Irving tweeted a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and repeatedly refused to apologize until the Nets suspended him.

Popular Posts

1

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
2

Nurses At St. Joe's Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
3

Two Search Warrants Executed On City's East Side
4

Pedestrian Identified After Fatally Hit By Two Freight Trains In Joliet: He May Have Been Pushed
5

One Person Dead Following High Speed Pursuit, Crash and Shooting

Recent Posts