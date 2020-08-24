Nine Members Of Bears Receive False Positive COVID-19 Test Results
The Bears are breathing a sigh of relief following a COVID-19 testing scare. The team canceled yesterday’s morning practice after learning that Saturday’s COVID testing identified nine players and staff as positive. Later, it was confirmed that all nine results were false positives. Yesterday’s practice was then scheduled for the afternoon. The Bears weren’t the only NFL team affected. Saturday’s testing returned several positive tests from each of the clubs serviced by BioReference Laboratories in New Jersey. The NFL is investigating the results.