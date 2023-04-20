Ninth Street resurfacing begins April 24

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be resurfacing the Ninth Street (Illinois 7), from west of Canal Street to east of Read Street/Loch Lane, in Lockport, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, April 24.

The project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.52-mile stretch of Illinois 7, constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and replacing deteriorated curbs, is expected to be completed in July.

Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.