Nissan Warns Owners Of Older Vehicles Not To Drive Them Due To Risk Of Exploding Air Bag Inflators

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is urging the owners of about 84,000 older vehicles to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at high risk of exploding in a crash and hurling metal fragments.

The urgent request comes after one person in a Nissan was killed by an exploding inflator and 58 others have claimed they were hurt.

Nissan said the “do not drive” warning covers certain 2002 through 2006 Sentra small cars, as well as some 2002 through 2004 Pathfinder SUVs, and 2002 and 2003 Infiniti QX4 SUVs.

The company says owners should contact their dealer to set up an appointment to have inflators replaced for free.