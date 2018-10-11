NLFPD Recipient of FEMA Grant to Replace Aging Radios

The New Lenox Fire Protection District (NLFPD) was recently awarded a FEMA Grant.

The grant, worth $144,208, will be used to replace the fire district’s current portable radios which are

10-12 years old. The FEMA grant process is a very competitive award program and only a certain

number of fire/EMS departments are chosen for awards.

The new Motorola dual band radios will ensure that all NLFPD firefighters will be using the same type of

radio. The new radios have larger buttons, which are easier for firefighters to use with a gloved hand

and have the most current safety features. They will also increase the NLFPD’s ability to communicate

with law enforcement agencies as well as other public safety agencies locally and nationally.

“We are very fortunate to receive this grant to help us obtain new, up to date portable radios and

assisting us in being able to communicate with other area public safety agencies and ensuring firefighter

safety,” stated NLFPD Fire Chief Adam Riegel. “Our older radios were not only nearing the end of their

useful life but also did not allow us the ability to communicate with the police departments in the areas

we protect. The new radios will allow us to be able to communicate with those agencies during major

emergencies to ensure the best possible outcome for the citizens we protect.”

The radios will also allow the NLFPD to adapt to an 800mhz radio system in the future without added

costs related to purchasing or infrastructure.

“Receiving such a substantial grant helps the district out financially, as it allows us to free up funds to

use on other items that are critical for the function of the fire district,” said Riegel. “The timing of this

grant could not be better for us as we continue to try to provide our firefighters with the best and safest

equipment possible while still keeping our operational costs down.”

The primary mission of the New Lenox Fire and Ambulance Protection District is to provide a range of

programs designed to protect the lives and property within New Lenox Village and Township from the

effects for fires and sudden medical emergencies or exposure to dangerous conditions created by man

or nature with professional, compassionate, and quality service