No Charges Filed in Tragic Incident Involving Stabbing in Crest Hill

The Crest Hill Police Department has announced that no charges will be filed at this time in the recent tragic incident involving the death of Cody Houlihan, who was fatally stabbed inside his residence on July 7th, 2024. After a thorough and comprehensive investigation, Crest Hill Police Detectives have met with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office and it has been determined that the circumstances surrounding the incident do not warrant a charge at this time.

Summary of Incident:

On 07/07/2024, Crest Hill Police Officers responded to a 911 call from 2467 Red Oak Trail Crest Hill, Il. Upon arrival, they discovered Cody Houlihan with an apparent stab wound on the ground and unresponsive. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries. When officers arrived, Cody Houlihan’s live-in girlfriend and their two dogs were inside the residence. Cody Houlihan’s live-in girlfriend was taken to the Crest Hill PD for questioning while Crest Hill PD Officers conducted a protective sweep of the residence and discovered nobody else inside the home. While at the Crest Hill Police Station, Cody Houlihan’s girlfriend’s attorney arrived and they advised she would not be giving a statement to authorities surrounding the events that occurred at her residence.

The investigation, conducted by the Crest Hill Police Department in conjunction with the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, included witness statements, forensic evidence, and a detailed review of the events leading up to the incident and was presented to the Will County State’s Attorney’s office.

We want to thank the members of the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, the Will County Coroner’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the Will County State’s Attorney for their assistance.

This is still an open investigation and anyone who has a video of the incident or information related to the case are encouraged to contact Det. Sweeney at 815-741-5115.

Anonymous tips can be shared through Will County Crime Stoppers: 1-800-323-6734

https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/submit-a-tip/

