No Chief For This Year’s U of I Homecoming
By Evan Bredeson
|
Oct 9, 2018 @ 12:17 AM
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

University of Illinois Fighting Illini fans may not see the Chief at this year’s homecoming parade.  The Champaign News-Gazette reported yesterday that the group that usually has the Chief march with them, Students for Chief Illiniwek, will only pass out pamphlets on the Chief at this year’s parade.  The unofficial Chief has become a point of contention over the past few years.  U of I Student Body President Walter Lindwall told the paper that he learned last week that there won’t be anyone dressing as the Chief this year.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

City of Joliet Reminds Citizens of Political Sign Regulations Joliet Police: On Halloween, and Every Day, Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving Dixon Police Officer Mark Dallas Named Officer Of The Year Second Amazon Go Store Opens In Chicago Dramatic Video After Lightening Causes House Fire In Bolingbrook It’s Fire Prevention Week And This Saturday Fire Stations Hold Open Houses
Comments