No Date Yet For Demolition But OLA Confirms It’s Coming

As first reported exclusively on WJOL, Our Lady of Angels in Joliet is confirming the 60 year-old building will be demolished. It was in October of last year that WJOL reported that OLA would close. In February of this year all residents of the retirement home were relocated.

In late April OLA hosted an estate sale.

Sister Jeanne Bessette President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board confirmed to WJOL that the building will be torn down. Due to the age of the building, asbestos was used in construction which would be prohibitive to remodel. No date yet for demolition.

WJOL can report that Joliet Catholic Academy will buy the property for expansion of their athletics facilities.