No IHSA Fall Sports Championships
Pictured: Lincoln-Way East 2020 IHSA Scholastic Bowl Regional Champions
The schedule for high school sports in Illinois continues to get smaller. The IHSA yesterday said it is canceling the remaining fall sports championships. That means there will be no state champs in golf, cross country, girls swimming and diving, and girls tennis. IHSA executive director Craig Anderson says there will be regional champs, but nothing beyond that. Earlier this month, the IHSA pushed other sports, including football, back to the spring.