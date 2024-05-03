No Injuries After School Bus Rear Ended In Lockport

A school bus was involved in a minor accident this morning. For a time, Archer Avenue was blocked between 151st and New Avenue.

According to Lockport police, there were about 30 students on the bus at the time of the accident. The bus was stopped to pick up a student when it was rear ended by a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer. Police say there were no injuries, and Archer Avenue has been reopened.

No word on charges for the driver of the pickup truck.