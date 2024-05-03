1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

No Injuries After School Bus Rear Ended In Lockport

May 3, 2024 8:44AM CDT
Share
No Injuries After School Bus Rear Ended In Lockport
Lockport, IL

A school bus was involved in a minor accident this morning. For a time, Archer Avenue was blocked between 151st and New Avenue.

According to Lockport police, there were about 30 students on the bus at the time of the accident. The bus was stopped to pick up a student when it was rear ended by a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer. Police say there were no injuries, and Archer Avenue has been reopened.

No word on charges for the driver of the pickup truck.

Popular Posts

1

Update: Father Allegedly Shoots Son At Lake Renwick In Plainfield
2

Illinois State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Overnight
3

Romeoville Father Charged With Killing Son At Will County Forest Preserve in Plainfield
4

WJOL Exclusive: LIV Golf Expected To Tee Off This Fall In Bolingbrook
5

One Dead Following Single Vehicle Crash

Recent Posts