No Love For Love’s Truck Stop From Former Joliet Councilman
By Monica DeSantis
|
Aug 28, 2018 @ 10:38 AM

Pastor and former Joliet City Councilman Warren Dorris regrets his decision to approve the Intermodal in Joliet. And now he wants the city council to reject the current proposal for a truck stop at Briggs and I-80.

Dorris spoke with the Scott Slocum show. He’s part of a group of residents who live near I-80 and Briggs and say if the Love’s Truck Stop were to be installed their property values would plummet.

Residents against a proposed truck stop are urging the public to attend a meeting this afternoon at Joliet City Hall. Flyers are being distributed called, “No Love for the Love’s Truck Stop at I-80 and Briggs.”

The Plan Commission meeting is being held today at 4pm at Joliet City Hall on the 2nd floor.

