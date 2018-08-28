No Love For Love’s Truck Stop From Former Joliet Councilman

Pastor and former Joliet City Councilman Warren Dorris regrets his decision to approve the Intermodal in Joliet. And now he wants the city council to reject the current proposal for a truck stop at Briggs and I-80.

Dorris spoke with the Scott Slocum show. He’s part of a group of residents who live near I-80 and Briggs and say if the Love’s Truck Stop were to be installed their property values would plummet.

Residents against a proposed truck stop are urging the public to attend a meeting this afternoon at Joliet City Hall. Flyers are being distributed called, “No Love for the Love’s Truck Stop at I-80 and Briggs.”

The Plan Commission meeting is being held today at 4pm at Joliet City Hall on the 2nd floor.